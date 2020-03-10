Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 10, 2020

1) New Orleans players and coaches are getting acquainted with the city of Sacramento this week, experiencing a very rare three-day stretch of staying the same city. The Pelicans arrived Sunday night in California’s capital and won’t face the Kings until Wednesday night. In the meantime, the team will practice this afternoon in Sacramento. Visit Pelicans.com later for coverage. In addition, the team's latest official injury report will be released, likely during the 6 p.m. hour (New Orleans time).

2) The weekend proved to be quite fruitful for New Orleans (28-36), because after dropping to as low as No. 12 in the Western Conference standings recently, the Pelicans are back up to ninth entering Tuesday’s nine games around the NBA. New Orleans has the exact same record as Sacramento (28-36), but leads the season series 1-0. The two clubs have a third matchup March 22 in the Crescent City.

3) Eleventh-place Portland (28-37) and No. 12 San Antonio (26-36) are both in action Tuesday, with the Trail Blazers hosting 13th-place Phoenix (26-38) and the Spurs hosting Dallas on TNT. If Portland wins, it will “officially” inch ahead of NOLA based on overall winning percentage, though the Pelicans own the tiebreaker from a 4-0 head-to-head sweep. Meanwhile, No. 8 Memphis (32-32) hosts Orlando, with the Grizzlies hoping to increase their lead on the Pelicans to 4.5 games. A Grizzlies loss would reduce the gap to 3.5 games.

4) In power rankings this week, New Orleans was No. 14 on NBA.com’s list, with writer John Schuhmann noting, “Their starting lineup has outscored its opponents by 32.4 points per 100 possessions since the (All-Star) break, a differential more than double that of any other lineup that has played at least 75 post-break minutes.”

5) Take a final look back at Sunday’s win at Minnesota with the radio Calls of the Game.

