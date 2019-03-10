Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 10, 2019

1) After losing an hour due to a time-zone change, and another hour due to Daylight Savings Time, New Orleans (30-38) is in Atlanta this weekend for a brief trip to face the Hawks. Tip-off of Sunday’s game is 5 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 4:30.

2) Recent free-agent signee Dairis Bertans could make his NBA debut today, or possibly Tuesday vs. Milwaukee.



3) Watch Bertans’ meeting with local media Friday.



4) Jrue Holiday and E’Twaun Moore remain out for New Orleans on the team’s injury report, while Anthony Davis (back) and Jahlil Okafor (ankle) are questionable to play against the Hawks.

5) In case you missed it, New Orleans dropped a 127-104 decision to Toronto on Friday.