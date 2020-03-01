Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 1, 2020

1) Saturday was a mixed bag on the out-of-town scoreboard for ninth-place New Orleans (26-33), as eighth-place Memphis (29-31) upset the Lakers – and No. 10 San Antonio (25-33) edged Orlando by a point – but Portland (26-35) and Phoenix (24-37) both lost to sub-.500 teams. The Pelicans are 2.5 games behind the Grizzlies entering Sunday’s action.

2) New Orleans hosts the Lakers at 7 p.m., in a game televised by ESPN and Fox Sports New Orleans. Pregame local coverage on TV and radio begins at 6:30.

3) JJ Redick is out for Sunday’s game due to a hamstring strain.



