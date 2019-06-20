Five things to know about the Pelicans on June 20, 2019

1) The New Orleans Pelicans have the No. 1 pick in tonight's NBA Draft.

2) The Pelicans are hosting a Draft party presented by Smoothie King at Fulton Street Square beginning at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free and the first 2,000 fans will receive a free t-shirt.

3) Pelicans.com will host a Draft Show from 6-8 p.m., tune in to Pelicans.com or to the Pelicans Facebook page.

