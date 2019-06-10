Five things to know about the Pelicans on June 10, 2019

1) New Orleans announced yet another significant offseason addition Monday, hiring Swin Cash as Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development. Cash is one of the most accomplished players in U.S. women’s basketball history, a three-time WNBA champion, four-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

2) Cash is a native of McKeesport in Western Pennsylvania; her arrival to the Pelicans was noted by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this morning. After excelling in high school, she won two national titles at UConn, including the Huskies’ unbeaten 39-0 campaign of 2001-02.

3) In recent years Cash has been a broadcaster, working at NBA TV at the same time as Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. She also worked in the New York Liberty organization in the WNBA.

4) It’s been an outstanding summer already for New Orleans, which has now hired Griffin, Cash, General Manager Trajan Langdon and Vice President of Player Care and Performance Aaron Nelson. Read more about the additions of Griffin, Langdon and Nelson from earlier in this offseason.



5) Roster-wise, the Pelicans also received some resoundingly good news May 14, when they won the NBA draft lottery, giving them the No. 1 overall pick June 20.