Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 9, 2019

1) As summer league games go, Monday’s 109-72 victory over Chicago was about as fun as it gets for New Orleans (2-1), which rode stellar performances by three rookies who were suiting up for the first time.



2) Watch Jaxson Hayes (28 points, resounding dunk over a Chicago player) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (23 points, eight assists) speak to the media following their NBA debuts. The duo also gave an on-court interview with NBA TV.

3) Those two 2019 NBA draft picks joined Didi Louzada in a press conference 90 minutes before their scheduled tip-off in Thomas & Mack Center.



4) He did not play Monday, but Zion Williamson spoke to the media after the buzzer.



5) Watch Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations Swin Cash’s interview with NBA TV, discussing what New Orleans accomplished during the draft.