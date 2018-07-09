Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 9, 2018

1) New Orleans (2-0) wraps up its participation in the preliminary round Monday with a 2 p.m. Central (noon locally in Nevada) game vs. Detroit in UNLV’s Cox Pavilion. The game will be broadcast live by ESPNU.

2) Undrafted Pelicans guard Trevon Bluiett is leading the entire summer league in scoring average, at 25.0 points per game. All 30 summer squads have now played exactly two games entering Monday’s busy slate of action.

3) Despite taking the majority of his shot attempts from three-point range, Bluiett is also leading the league in field-goal percentage (minimum 20 FGAs) at 70.8. He is 12/18 from long distance, a rate of 66.7 percent.

4) New Orleans is one of eight teams that are undefeated so far and still have a chance at the No. 1 seed in what will be a 30-team tournament starting Wednesday. The Pelicans have picked up six quarter points (out of a possible eight) and are only trailing the Lakers (7.5 quarter points), while deadlocked with Denver and Portland (six quarter points apiece).

5) In case you missed it, New Orleans rolled to a 110-84 win Saturday over Miami.

