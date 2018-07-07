Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 7, 2018

1) The summer Pelicans rolled to a 90-77 win in their Las Vegas opener over Toronto, in a game that was not as close as the final score indicated. New Orleans led by as many as 24 points in the third period. Watch postgame interviews featuring summer coach Kevin Hanson, two-year veteran forward Cheick Diallo and second-round draft pick Tony Carr.

2) Bad news for New Orleans came in the form of a left ankle sprain to Frank Jackson (13 points, six rebounds in only 13 minutes), which caused the guard to leave the game and not return. Jackson is not expected to play Saturday vs. Miami. Further word is forthcoming on his injury status.

3) The Pelicans jump right back into game action this afternoon, with a 4 p.m. Central game against the Heat in Cox Pavilion. The game will be broadcast live by NBA TV. This is the second of three pool play matchups for New Orleans, with the latter being Monday vs. Detroit.

4) New Orleans received excellent contributions from an array of lesser-known players, topped by undrafted guard Trevon Bluiett, who racked up 24 points and six three-pointers. Watch his postgame interview with ESPNU.



5) Alvin Gentry also sat down with ESPNU during the game to discuss the Pelicans.

