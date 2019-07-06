Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 6, 2019

1) In one of the odder circumstances you’ll ever see in sports, New Orleans notched a 90-84 summer league win Friday over New York, in an opener shortened by the effects of a California earthquake. The game was called with 7:53 remaining, after the Pelicans had erased a deficit of 20-plus points.

2) Watch postgame interviews with Frank Jackson (in English) and Makoto Hiejima (in Japanese) following the New Orleans victory.



3) New Orleans (1-0) is back on the court Saturday vs. Washington (0-0) at 9 p.m. Central in Thomas & Mack Center. The game will be broadcast by ESPN, as well as on radio locally on ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM, or via the Pelicans app.

4) Watch Zion Williamson highlights from his abbreviated stint on the court (11 points in nine minutes). Williamson sustained a knee-to-knee injury and did not play in the second half; his status for Saturday is to be determined.



5) In what’s already been a wild weekend around the NBA, numerous teams are awaiting official clearance to announce various moves that have been reported since June 20 draft night. Stay tuned throughout Saturday for more details as they become available. In the meantime, watch Jrue Holiday's in-game interview with ESPN during Friday's game in Las Vegas.