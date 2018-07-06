Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 6, 2018

1) The NBA’s free agency moratorium has ended, which means teams are now able to officially announce additions to their rosters. There could be a wave of Friday signings that are made official across the league, but that is to be determined, with clubs occasionally needing additional time to finalize paperwork and wrap up minor details.

2) New Orleans opens its game competition in NBA Summer League this afternoon, with a 2:30 p.m. Central game vs. Toronto (12:30 p.m. locally in Nevada at Thomas & Mack Center). The Pelicans-Raptors summer opener will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

3) For the first time, all 30 NBA teams are participating in Las Vegas. There will be five days of pool play in which everyone plays exactly three games, followed by a tournament starting Wednesday. It is a single-elimination format, but there is also a consolation round that ensures each team will play a total of at least five games.

4) Cheick Diallo wants to be league MVP. Teammates acknowledged Thursday that he’s a go-to guy for the New Orleans summer squad.



5) Pelicans rookie guards Frank Jackson and Tony Carr will make their pro debuts and spoke to the media Thursday in Metairie, prior to the team traveling to Las Vegas yesterday. They arrived at their hotel at approximately 7 p.m. Pacific time.