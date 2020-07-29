Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 29, 2020

1) On the eve of the NBA’s official restart opener between New Orleans and Utah, Fox Sports New Orleans will air a special preview show tonight at 7, featuring the TV crew of Joel Meyers, Antonio Daniels and Jen Hale. There will be interviews with David Griffin and Jrue Holiday.

2) New Orleans was given more good news Tuesday when Zion Williamson returned to practice.



3) Williamson is expected to speak to the media from Orlando mid-afternoon following practice. You can watch live on Pelicans.com.

4) On Tuesday, Alvin Gentry, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart gave post-practice interviews.



5) Check out a profile on 14-year NBA guard JJ Redick.

