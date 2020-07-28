Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 28, 2020

1) New Orleans continued to be a 2019-20 exhibition juggernaut Monday, wrapping up a perfect run through scrimmage games at 3-0. The Pelicans also went unbeaten in October during preseason, meaning they were a combined 8-0 in dress rehearsal games this season. Monday’s victory came by a 124-103 margin over Milwaukee.



2) Watch highlights from JJ Redick’s 20-point third quarter.



3) Redick and Brandon Ingram spoke to the media post-scrimmage. Speaking of Redick, read the latest Pelicans player profile on him, just two days before seeding games begin.



4) Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast, featuring the Fox Sports New Orleans TV crew.



5) The Pelicans will practice this afternoon and hold media availability in the early evening. Check Pelicans.com later tonight for coverage. New Orleans is preparing for Thursday’s official restart opener vs. the Utah Jazz.