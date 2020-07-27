Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 27, 2020

1) After many fans tuned in to Pelicans.com’s live stream for the team’s first two scrimmages from Orlando, Fox Sports New Orleans TV is back tonight, televising the third and final scrimmage vs. Milwaukee. Joel Meyers and Antonio Daniels will be on the game call starting at 7 p.m. There will also be a pregame show at 6 p.m. on all Pelicans digital platforms.

2) In case you missed it, the Pelicans won a second straight scrimmage Saturday, turning back Denver by a 119-104 margin.



3) Watch postgame interviews with Alvin Gentry, Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.



4) The goal for NBA teams is to make the playoffs and not “go fishing” at the conclusion of each regular season, but Hayes found time recently in Orlando to try his hand at catching some fish.



5) We are just three days from NBA games that count in the standings. New Orleans (28-36) opens seeding games Thursday with a 5:30 matchup vs. Utah.