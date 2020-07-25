Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 25, 2020

1) Zion Williamson returned to Orlando, the team announced Friday.



2) The No. 1 overall draft pick won’t play tonight, but New Orleans “hosts” Denver in a 7:30 p.m. scrimmage from Orlando. Watch live on Pelicans.com and listen to pregame radio coverage starting at 7, hosted by Daniel Sallerson.

3) Read Saturday’s shootaround update, including comments by Derrick Favors and JJ Redick about Wednesday’s win over Brooklyn. In late-breaking news, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart did not attend shootaround and will not play tonight against the Nuggets, due to minor dental procedures.



4) Three members of the Pelicans radio team met up on Friday’s Pelicans Podcast.



5) Check out the latest updates from social media.

