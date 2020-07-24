Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 24, 2020

1) We’re less than a week away from New Orleans (28-36) officially restarting its 2019-20 regular season. On Thursday, July 30, the Pelicans will resume their season by facing off against the Utah Jazz at 5:30 p.m.



2) New Orleans is off as a team today but returns to action Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. when it will scrimmage against the Denver Nuggets. You can watch the scrimmage live on Pelicans.com or the team app presented by Smoothie King.

