Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 23, 2020

1) As team sports continue to return across North America – Major League Baseball’s regular season opens tonight – the NBA tipped off scrimmage competition Wednesday. Things went about as well as you could possibly imagine for New Orleans, which thumped undermanned Brooklyn 99-68 in the tune-up between interconference foes.



2) After a four-month layoff, E’Twaun Moore showed no signs of rust in a 14-point performance. Moore joined Brandon Ingram and Alvin Gentry in speaking to reporters postgame.



3) We’re now exactly a week away from the games counting for real in the NBA standings. Read the latest profile ahead of NBA seeding games, on pass-first point guard Lonzo Ball.



4) The Pelicans are scheduled to practice Thursday and Friday in advance of Saturday’s second scrimmage vs. Denver. Check Pelicans.com for post-practice coverage this evening.

5) If you missed Wednesday’s scrimmage, NBA TV is airing a 90-minute replay at 12 noon Central. The network also has coverage of various live scrimmages featuring other NBA teams Thursday.