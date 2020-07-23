Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 23, 2020

by Jim Eichenhofer
Posted: Jul 23, 2020

1)      As team sports continue to return across North America – Major League Baseball’s regular season opens tonight – the NBA tipped off scrimmage competition Wednesday. Things went about as well as you could possibly imagine for New Orleans, which thumped undermanned Brooklyn 99-68 in the tune-up between interconference foes.

2)      After a four-month layoff, E’Twaun Moore showed no signs of rust in a 14-point performance. Moore joined Brandon Ingram and Alvin Gentry in speaking to reporters postgame.

3)      We’re now exactly a week away from the games counting for real in the NBA standings. Read the latest profile ahead of NBA seeding games, on pass-first point guard Lonzo Ball.

4)      The Pelicans are scheduled to practice Thursday and Friday in advance of Saturday’s second scrimmage vs. Denver. Check Pelicans.com for post-practice coverage this evening.

5)      If you missed Wednesday’s scrimmage, NBA TV is airing a 90-minute replay at 12 noon Central. The network also has coverage of various live scrimmages featuring other NBA teams Thursday.

