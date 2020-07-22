Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 22, 2020

1) Four months and 14 days since New Orleans (28-36) played its most recent game, a win in Minnesota, the Pelicans are back for a scrimmage at 6 p.m. vs. Brooklyn in Orlando. You can watch on Pelicans.com, or the Pelicans app, as well as listen on ESPN 100.3 FM. There will be pregame, halftime and postgame shows on the team’s radio network, hosted by Daniel Sallerson. In addition, fans outside the New Orleans area can watch on NBA TV.

2) New Orleans will hold a shootaround this morning in Central Florida. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage of interviews and a recap.

3) Expect different lineup combinations tonight and no Pelicans player logging big minutes against the Nets.



4) Watch Tuesday post-practice interviews with newcomer Sindarius Thornwell, along with teammates Derrick Favors and Jaxson Hayes. Alvin Gentry also spoke to the media from Orlando.



5) Read a profile on Pelicans longtime franchise stalwart Jrue Holiday. Up next in the series of seeding games profiles: Lonzo Ball on Thursday.

