Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 16, 2019

1) It’s yet another eventful day in the 2019 offseason for the Pelicans, who will introduce new players Derrick Favors, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart today at a 3 p.m. Central press conference. You can watch on Pelicans.com’s live stream of the event.

2) Speaking of veteran additions, New Orleans officially announced the signing Monday of shooting guard JJ Redick. Read a Q&A on the 13-year NBA veteran with Orlando TV sideline reporter Dante Marchitelli.



3) Two Pelicans first-round picks were honored for their performances in Las Vegas. Nickeil Alexander-Walker made first-team All-Summer League, while Jaxson Hayes earned a spot on the second team. Watch highlights by Alexander-Walker from the desert, as well as top plays by Hayes.



4) Check out the best photos from summer league.



5) New Orleans tied its best-ever finish in the NBA Summer League’s tournament format, which has been in place for seven years. Summer head coach Fred Vinson summed up the team’s two-week visit to Las Vegas following Sunday’s overtime loss to Memphis in the semifinals.

