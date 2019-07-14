Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 14, 2019

1) It’s been a pretty spectacular offseason already for New Orleans, but the Pelicans have a chance to do something on Sunday they’ve never accomplished in seven years of the NBA Summer League’s tournament format. Fourth-seeded New Orleans (4-1 overall) faces Memphis (4-1) at 5 p.m. Central (ESPN2, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM) in the Las Vegas semifinal round, with a victory putting the Pelicans in the title game for the first time.

2) Eighth-seeded Memphis upset Boston in the first Saturday quarterfinal game. On the other side of Sunday’s bracket, Minnesota will face Brooklyn. The winners of Pelicans-Grizzlies and Wolves-Nets will meet in Monday’s championship at 8 p.m. Central on ESPN2, as well as ESPN Radio New Orleans.

3) New Orleans advanced to the semifinals for just the second time Saturday by virtue of a 101-100 overtime thriller over Miami.



4) Watch Saturday postgame reaction from Fred Vinson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaxson Hayes and Kenrich Williams.



5) Alexander-Walker also joined ESPN for a postgame interview.

