Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 12, 2019

1) New Orleans (3-1) already knew it had qualified for the NBA Summer League tournament, but late Thursday, it learned the details of its quarterfinal matchup. The fourth-seeded Pelicans will face the No. 5 Miami Heat on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Central, in the Thomas & Mack Center. Watch live on ESPN or tune in to our exclusive local radio broadcast on ESPN New Orleans, 100.3 FM. If the Pelicans win, they will face Boston or Memphis on Sunday at 5 p.m. Central in the semifinal round.

2) It’s been a highlight-filled four games for New Orleans in Las Vegas so far. Watch the summer team’s top five plays.



3) Nickeil Alexander-Walker has quickly zoomed to the top of the statistical leader boards at summer league. He is third in scoring (24.5 ppg; incidentally Frank Jackson is tied for first at 30.0 ppg in one game played), as well as second in assists (7.0).

4) Listen to David Griffin and Alvin Gentry as they sit for an interview with Amin Elhassan of NBA Soundsystem.



5) Listen to Lakers TV sideline reporter Mike Trudell discuss the players New Orleans acquired from Los Angeles in the June trade.

