Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 10, 2019

1) Although Zion Williamson is sidelined the rest of the way, New Orleans still was at the forefront of attention in summer league over the past 48 hours, due to Jaxson Hayes’ memorable dunk Monday vs. Chicago. Read more on the reaction he received personally after the resounding slam.



2) Check out some of the best and funniest social media reactions to Hayes’ viral highlight.



3) Pelicans 2019 draftees Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Didi Louzada will each have a chance today to follow up their splendid performances vs. the Bulls. New Orleans (2-1 in pool play) will face Cleveland at 6:30 p.m. Central on ESPN2 nationally, as well as locally in Louisiana on ESPN Radio New Orleans, 100.3 FM.

4) The summer Pelicans realistically just need to win Wednesday to put themselves in excellent shape to advance to the eight-team NBA Summer League tournament, which begins Saturday. If New Orleans finishes pool play at 3-1, the tiebreaker with other 3-1 teams will be point differential according to NBA.com's standings, which should favor the Pelicans tremendously. Through three games, New Orleans is plus-38, tops among all teams that are currently 2-1. That plus-38 obviously would automatically increase if the Pelicans win vs. Cleveland, making it very difficult for 2-1 teams like eighth-place Sacramento (plus-19), ninth-place Brooklyn (plus-15) and the 10th-place LA Clippers (plus-12) to vault NOLA in the standings. Based on the current rundown, New Orleans is essentially in sixth place, trailing five teams that are 3-0. However, among the undefeated squads, Miami will play Minnesota today, while Memphis and Boston square off Thursday. Those matchups guarantee that no more than three teams will finish pool play unbeaten, meaning at least a handful of 3-1 squads with excellent point differentials will earn a spot in Saturday’s quarterfinals. If New Orleans loses Wednesday, it has no realistic chance of advancing and will play a consolation game Friday or Saturday.

5) Lakers TV sideline reporter Mike Trudell analyzed the three players coming to the Pelicans from Los Angeles in the Anthony Davis trade.

