Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 9, 2019

On a streak of consecutive wins for the first time since mid-November, New Orleans (19-22) will try to make it three victories in a row Wednesday at home vs. Cleveland. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

2) The Pelicans have moved up a couple spots in the tight Western Conference standings, now in 12th place, after a stretch in which they were No. 14. New Orleans is exactly one game behind all three teams that are tied for ninth place at 20-21 apiece, a group that includes Minnesota (season series tied 1-1), Utah (lead Pelicans 1-0) and Sacramento (season series tied 1-1). The Jazz are the only team in that trio in action Wednesday, hosting Orlando at 8 p.m. Central. New Orleans’ next game after Wednesday is Saturday at Minnesota. The eighth-place Lakers (22-19) remain three games ahead of the Pelicans; Los Angeles hosts Detroit at 9:30 on ESPN.

3) Duke products Frank Jackson and Jahlil Okafor have been rising in prominence in the rotation lately.



4) New Orleans made a roster move Tuesday, waiving guard Andrew Harrison.



