Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 8, 2019

1) New Orleans (19-22) won consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 19, pulling away from Memphis in the fourth quarter en route to a 114-95 triumph Monday.



2) Watch highlights from Anthony Davis’ 36-point performance, including some high-flying dunks and blocks.



3) Davis discussed his “Shammgod” dribble move in the locker room after the game.

4) Watch postgame reaction from Frank Jackson, Jahlil Okafor and Jrue Holiday.



5) New Orleans moved up to 12th in the Western Conference last night, leapfrogging Memphis (18-22) in the standings. The Pelicans will face the current 11th-place team, Minnesota (19-21), on Saturday, but first host Cleveland on Wednesday. In this week’s NBA.com power rankings, New Orleans is No. 20, with John Schuhmann noting that “Elfrid Payton returned last week (and was a plus-30 in 81 minutes), and the Pelicans scored a ridiculous 127 points per 100 possessions in their three games.” ESPN.com and SI.com both had New Orleans at No. 22.