Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 7, 2021

1) New Orleans rookie guard Kira Lewis Jr. will be the guest on the “Pelicans Weekly” radio show, which airs at 6 p.m. on 100.3 FM. The full episode will be available on Pelicans.com at 6:31.

2) Despite Steven Adams’ first career triple-double, the Pelicans dropped a 111-110 decision to his previous team, the Thunder, on Wednesday night.



3) Next up for New Orleans (4-4) is a Friday home game between Ball brothers Lonzo and LaMelo, as the Pelicans host the Charlotte Hornets at 6:30. The game is moved up a half-hour from a normal tip-off time due to it being broadcast nationally by ESPN. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM starts at 6.

4) Perhaps the NBA’s best division over the past decade, the Southwest Division is struggling through two-plus weeks of the regular season. New Orleans is in first place despite being exactly at .500, ahead of Dallas (3-4), San Antonio (3-4), Houston (2-4) and Memphis (2-5). The Mavericks and Spurs both have a chance to reach the break-even mark Thursday, visiting Denver and the Lakers, respectively.

5) Watch Wednesday postgame interviews with Zion Williamson, Adams, Brandon Ingram and Stan Van Gundy.

