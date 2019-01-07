Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 7, 2019

1) Back from a 1-1 road trip, New Orleans (18-22) has a brief two-game homestand that begins tonight vs. Memphis. Tip-off is at 7 p.m., with pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM.

2) Tickets for Grizzlies-Pelicans are available here.

3) This week’s Pelicans schedule consists of three games vs. teams with losing records, a rarity that likely won’t happen much over the course of the remainder of 2018-19. Memphis is 18-21, Cleveland is 8-32 and Minnesota is 19-21. The Saturday game on the Timberwolves’ home floor marks the start of a challenging five-game road trip for New Orleans, the longest of the season based on total days. The Target Center visit is followed by away games at the Clippers, Golden State, Portland and Memphis.

4) New Orleans is three games behind the eighth-place Lakers (21-19), with a chance to cut that gap to just two tonight by beating the Grizzlies, combined with a Los Angeles loss in Dallas (7:30 p.m. Central).

5) In case you missed it, the Pelicans rolled to a 35-point road win Saturday in Cleveland.