Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 6, 2022

1) Tied for the NBA’s best record, Golden State (29-8) makes the first of its two 2021-22 visits to the Smoothie King Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Warriors won’t be back in the Crescent City until the final day of the regular season (April 10).

2) There seems to be some doubt from Golden State on whether Stephen Curry will play Thursday, with Steve Kerr citing a quad contusion following a loss to Dallas last night. The Warriors are required to release their official injury report before 1 p.m. today due to their back-to-back. Read yesterday’s New Orleans injury report.

3) Speaking of the Warriors, the “Pelicans Weekly” guest at 6 p.m. this evening is Golden State radio play-by-play broadcaster Tim Roye. That’s followed by pregame coverage on ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM at 6:30.

