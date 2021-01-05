Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 5, 2021

1) New Orleans (4-3) appeared to be in excellent position to win Monday and secure its best seven-game start to a season since 2010, but couldn’t hold on in the final minute of regulation and eventually lost 118-116 to Indiana in overtime. Malcolm Brogdon scored the OT game-winner for the Pacers.



4) Prior to Monday’s loss, NBA.com had the Pelicans at ninth in its weekly power rankings, with John Schuhmann noting, “The Pelicans have joined the group of defenses that will allow a high volume of 3-point attempts in order to protect the rim. Last week, their three opponents attempted 47, 48 and 48 3s (56% of their total field goal attempts).” In other power rankings, CBS Sports has the Pelicans even higher at eighth; The Athletic places New Orleans at No. 11; ESPN.com went with 13th.

5) The Pelicans are off from practice Tuesday, but return to game action Wednesday vs. Oklahoma City (2-4), hosting the Thunder at 7 p.m.