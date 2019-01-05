Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 5, 2019

1) New Orleans (17-22) wraps up a two-game road trip Saturday in Cleveland (8-31), facing the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 6:30.

2) Watch Pelicans.com’s Road Trip Preview, hosted by Daniel Sallerson.



3) The Pelicans are holding shootaround this morning in Quicken Loans Arena. Check the site later for coverage.

4) Friday’s Black and Blue Report featured a visit from Cavaliers TV sideline reporter Angel Gray.

5) Read more about Anthony Davis’ 26-rebound game in Brooklyn.

