Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 4, 2022

1) The NBA’s second-best team record-wise, Phoenix (28-8), pays a visit to the Smoothie King Center to face New Orleans (13-24) at 7 this evening. Tickets are available here.



2) The NBA’s third-best team record-wise, Utah (27-10), defeated New Orleans by a 115-104 margin Monday.



3) Check out game photos from Jazz-Pelicans.



4) The Pelicans are 2.5 games behind 10th-place Sacramento (16-22) in the hunt for the final play-in tournament spot. The Kings are at the Lakers this evening at 9:30 p.m.

5) New Orleans eventually should zoom up national website power rankings if it continues to play at its plus-.500 rate since late November, but for now the Pelicans are No. 25 on NBA.com’s list. Writer John Schuhmann praised the team’s second-round pick this week, noting: “Herb (Jones) was neither the Jones nor the Pelican that got votes for the ‘steal of the Draft’ question in the GM Survey, but he’d probably get the most love if the Survey was redone right now.” The Pelicans are No. 26 on power rankings by both ESPN.com and The Athletic.