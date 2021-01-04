Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 4, 2021

1) Week 3 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (4-2) includes three home games, with matchups Monday, Wednesday and Friday vs. Indiana (4-2), Oklahoma City (2-3) and Charlotte (2-4). That precedes a challenging seven-game Western Conference road trip that will cover all of Weeks 4 and 5. Following that excursion, the Pelicans are back in the Smoothie King Center for six straight games from Jan. 25-Feb. 3.

2) The Pelicans began their current four-game homestand Saturday in positive fashion, pulling out a win in the final minute vs. Toronto.



3) New Orleans hosts the Pacers tonight at 7, with pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM starting at 6:30. Visit Pelicans.com later for more from this morning’s shootaround. Sindarius Thornwell was added to the team’s official injury report.



4) Check out our hype video for Pacers-Pelicans.

5) Watch a “Bad Jokes with JJ Redick” video.

