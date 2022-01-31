Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 31, 2022

1) Only three weeks of NBA schedule remain prior to the 2022 All-Star break. New Orleans (18-31) will spend this one on the road, followed by two straight weeks entirely in the Smoothie King Center. Week 16 features Pelicans games at Cleveland (30-20), Detroit (12-37), Denver (28-21) and Houston (14-35). The team will return to Louisiana after Tuesday’s back-to-back, then travel to Colorado on Thursday after practicing in Metairie.

2) New Orleans will try to sweep the season series against Cleveland tonight, facing the Cavaliers at 6 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM begins at 5:30.

3) Read Sunday’s injury report ahead of Pels-Cavs.



4) New Orleans is 2.5 games behind No. 10 Portland (21-29) in the Western Conference standings. The Trail Blazers have two games against Oklahoma City in Week 16, including visiting the Thunder tonight, as well as a Wednesday visit to the Lakers and a Saturday home game vs. Milwaukee.

5) Rachel DeMita of Caesars Sportsbook was the guest on Monday’s Pelicans Podcast.