Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 30, 2019

1) Playing extremely short-handed Tuesday, New Orleans registered one of its best wins of the 2018-19 season, beating Houston 121-116, rallying from a 15-point deficit.



2) Watch postgame reaction from rookie Kenrich Williams (career-high 16 rebounds), Jahlil Okafor (27 points, 12 rebounds) and Alvin Gentry.



3) Jrue Holiday’s stat line was among the most unique for a guard in NBA history. Watch highlights from his performance.

4) The Pelicans are back in action Wednesday, hosting top-tier Western Conference team Denver at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.



5) On Western Conference Wednesday, New Orleans (23-28) moved a game closer to eighth place over the past 48 hours, moving to five games behind the Clippers (28-23). The Pelicans are three games back of the ninth-place Lakers (26-25).