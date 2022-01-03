Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 3, 2022
1) Wondering which is the best team in the Western Conference right now? New Orleans basketball fans will get an up-close look at every member of the West’s elite over the next four days. Week 12 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (13-23) is as tough as it gets on paper, with Utah (26-10), Phoenix (28-8) and Golden State (28-7) all coming to the Smoothie King Center from Monday through Thursday. The week concludes with a Sunday visit to Toronto (16-17).
2) New Orleans enters this daunting slate just two games out of 10th place in the West. Sacramento (16-22) currently holds the No. 10 spot. The Kings are at the Lakers on Tuesday, followed by a Wednesday home game vs. Atlanta and Friday road tilts at Denver and Portland. The Pelicans are also only three games behind ninth-place Minnesota (16-20).
3) Tip-off of Jazz-Pelicans is at 7 tonight. Tickets are available here.
4) Read Sunday’s official injury report, featuring updates on key Pelicans players.
5) In case you missed it, read about Josh Hart’s career-best season.