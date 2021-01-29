Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 29, 2021

1) The New Orleans Pelicans (6-10) are scheduled to host the Milwaukee Bucks (11-6) tonight. Please note tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. Central, with pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM beginning at 6:00.

2) Check out tonight's injury report, as well as previous lineups for the Pelicans and Bucks.

3) The voice of the Pelicans Todd Graffagnini sits down with Pelicans Executive Vice-President of Basketball Operations, David Griffin. Listen in to David Griffin on the New Orleans Pelicans Weekly Show - January 28, 2021.



5) Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces former Pelican star Jure Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, January 29 at 6:30 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans and ESPN.