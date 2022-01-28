Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 28, 2022

1) New Orleans will have its first of two back-to-back home games tonight when the Pelicans take on the Denver Nuggets. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and tickets for tonight's game can still be purchased here.

2) Tomorrow night, the Pelicans will host the Boston Celtics in a quick rematch after their matchup just last week. Tickets for Saturday's game can be purchase here.



3) Read Thursday's official injury report for Nuggets-Pelicans.

4) Check out this week's "24 Seconds" Q&A with this week's intriguing special guest, King Cake Baby.

5) See yesterday's Pelicans practice report as guard Jose Alvarado describes his unique first meeting with 76ers center Joel Embiid.

