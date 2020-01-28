Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 28, 2020

1) New Orleans (18-29) will try to make it consecutive wins against Eastern Conference opponents tonight, visiting Cleveland (13-34) at 6:30 p.m. Central. Pregame local TV and radio coverage begins at 6. The Pelicans won’t play again until Friday at home vs. Memphis, currently eighth in the Western Conference.

2) New Orleans’ injury report includes just two players.



3) ESPN/FiveThirtyEight writer Chris Herring was the guest on Monday’s Pelicans Podcast.



4) The Pelicans moved up to No. 16 in NBA.com’s power rankings this week. As John Schuhmann wrote of Zion Williamson, “there’s no dealing with Williamson’s ability to finish nor his quickness to the ball. He has shot 18-for-23 in the restricted area.”

5) In case you missed it, listen and watch the radio Calls of the Game from Sunday’s home win over Boston.