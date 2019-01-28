Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 28, 2019

1) New Orleans (22-28) will practice this morning, then head to Houston this afternoon, in advance of Tuesday’s game in Houston.

2) Week 16 of the NBA schedule for the Pelicans features three daunting matchups, all against teams in the top eight of the Western Conference standings. Houston, Denver and San Antonio currently rank 5-2-6 in the rundown, with the Rockets and Spurs sporting nearly the same records at 29-20 and 29-22, respectively. The Nuggets are 33-15, just 1.5 games behind Golden State at the top.

3) New Orleans is six games out of eighth place in the West, losing significant ground last week as teams like Utah and the Clippers simultaneously got hot.

4) The Pelicans return home Wednesday for a back-to-back vs. Denver. Tickets are available here.



5) In case you missed it, San Antonio posted a 126-114 win Saturday over the Pelicans.

