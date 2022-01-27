Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 27, 2022

1) Since the final buzzer sounded on New Orleans’ most recent game Tuesday in Philadelphia, the Pelicans (18-29) have managed to gain a full game in the Western Conference play-in race on 10th-place Portland (20-28), because the Trail Blazers lost twice at home, late Tuesday vs. Minnesota, then Wednesday against Dallas. As a result, New Orleans will be 1.5 games back entering Friday’s slate of NBA action.

2) The Pelicans will host Denver and Boston this weekend in a Friday/Saturday back-to-back. Tickets for the game against the Nuggets are available here.



3) The Pelicans will host Denver and Boston this weekend in a Friday/Saturday back-to-back.

