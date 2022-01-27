Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 27, 2022

Posted: Jan 27, 2022

1)      Since the final buzzer sounded on New Orleans’ most recent game Tuesday in Philadelphia, the Pelicans (18-29) have managed to gain a full game in the Western Conference play-in race on 10th-place Portland (20-28), because the Trail Blazers lost twice at home, late Tuesday vs. Minnesota, then Wednesday against Dallas. As a result, New Orleans will be 1.5 games back entering Friday’s slate of NBA action.

2)      The Pelicans will host Denver and Boston this weekend in a Friday/Saturday back-to-back. Tickets for the game against the Nuggets are available here.

3)      Watch a “24 Seconds” video with Kira Lewis Jr., presented by Tissot.

4)      Bally Sports TV host Erin Hartigan is the guest on tonight’s “Pelicans Weekly” radio show, airing at 6 p.m. on 100.3 FM.

5)      Listen to Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast, featuring Georgia Tech broadcaster Andy Demetra, who discusses former Yellowjackets standout Jose Alvarado.

Tags
Lewis Jr., Kira, Pelicans, pelicans

Related Content

Lewis Jr., Kira

Pelicans

pelicans

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter