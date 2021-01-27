Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 27, 2021

1) After Monday’s opener to a lengthy homestand was postponed, New Orleans (5-10) is scheduled to host Washington (3-10) tonight. Please note tip-off is at 8 p.m. Central, with pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM beginning at 7:30. Read Tuesday’s Injury Report.

2) On Western Conference Wednesday, the Pelicans are two games behind 10th-place Dallas (8-9), which represents the second and final play-in berth in 2020-21. If the season ended today, the six West playoff teams would be the Lakers, Utah, Clippers, Denver, Portland and Memphis, while the play-in squads are Phoenix, Golden State, San Antonio and Dallas. Out of the mix would be Houston, Oklahoma City, Sacramento, New Orleans and Minnesota. Even with Monday’s game being postponed, the Pelicans have 11 of their next 16 games at home, including the next five. They’ll play three times over the next four days in the Smoothie King Center.

3) Watch Tuesday post-practice interviews with Stan Van Gundy, Steven Adams and Brandon Ingram.



4) Watch a 24-second video feature with Zion Williamson.

5) Watch a video feature on the Pelicans Tik-Tok duo of Brooke and Brian Oddo.