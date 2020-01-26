Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 26, 2020

1) New Orleans (17-29) wraps up a three-game homestand with a Sunday matchup vs. Boston. Please note that tip-off is at 5 p.m., due to the Sunday game and it being broadcast nationally by ESPN. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM begins at 4:30. Tickets are available here.



2) Read Saturday’s injury report for the game vs. the Celtics.



3) New Orleans enters Sunday 4.5 games out of eighth place in the Western Conference. Despite dropping the past two games, the Pelicans are essentially in the same position they were at the beginning of the week, when they defeated Memphis (now 21-24) and temporarily cut the Grizzlies’ lead on them to 3.5 games.

4) The Pelicans hosted a veterans career fair for local military.



5) After the much-discussed Zion Williamson debut, teammates recalled their first NBA games.

