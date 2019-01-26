Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 26, 2019

1) New Orleans (22-27) continues a very difficult stretch on its schedule Saturday, hosting San Antonio at 5 p.m. Central. Tickets are available here.



4) New Orleans dropped a hard-fought 122-116 decision at Oklahoma City in its last game Thursday. Darius Miller discussed the team’s effort while playing without several key contributors.



5) The Pelicans are facing extreme urgency in their bid to return to the postseason, now five games behind the eighth-place Clippers (27-22). San Antonio (27-22) is in seventh place, just behind No. 6 Utah (28-22). New Orleans faces the Spurs again next weekend in San Antonio, wrapping up a four-game head-to-head series.