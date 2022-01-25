Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 25, 2022

1) New Orleans won a second straight game Monday, holding off Indiana by a 117-113 margin, despite the Pacers getting red-hot from three-point range.



2) Watch postgame video reaction from guards Devonte’ Graham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, as well as head coach Willie Green.



3) Check out game photos from Pacers-Pelicans.

4) New Orleans (18-28) is right back in action Tuesday, visiting Philadelphia at 6 p.m. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM begins at 5:30. The Pelicans are two games behind No. 10 Portland (20-26) in the Western Conference for the final play-in tournament spot.

5) Prior to Monday’s victory, the Pelicans were listed as No. 23 on NBA.com’s power rankings this week, with John Schuhmann noting that “the Pelicans are still a .500 team (16-16) since that 1-12 start to the season.” ESPN.com also places New Orleans 23rd in its rankings.