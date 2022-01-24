Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 24, 2022

1) New Orleans’ reconfigured Week 15 schedule consists of two back-to-backs, starting with tonight’s 7 p.m. home game against Indiana (17-30). That’s followed by a Tuesday trip to Philadelphia (27-19). The weekend brings a Friday/Saturday set in the Smoothie King Center against Denver (24-21) and Boston (24-24). Tuesday and Friday were changes to the NBA schedule brought about by postponements; please note that Saturday’s game is tipping off at 6 p.m., an hour later than its original start time.

2) It’s Star Wars Night in New Orleans. Tickets are available here.



3) Read Sunday’s official injury report for Pacers-Pelicans.

4) The Pelicans have moved into 11th place in the Western Conference, 2.5 games behind No. 10 Portland (20-26). Someone forgot to tell the Trail Blazers that they’re not supposed to be competitive without injured star guard Damian Lillard, because they just went 4-2 on a difficult road trip, preventing the Pelicans from gaining more ground. Portland’s Week 15 schedule consists of home games vs. Minnesota and Dallas, followed by road games at Houston and Chicago.

5) Trey Murphy III and Naji Marshall scored 33 and 26 points, respectively, for the Birmingham Squadron in a G League win over Austin on Sunday.