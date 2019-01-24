Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 24, 2019

1) New Orleans plays a relatively rare Thursday game this evening, visiting Oklahoma City at 7 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 6:30. The team arrived at its Oklahoma City hotel at around 1 a.m. this morning after traveling from the Crescent City late Wednesday.

2) NBA All-Star starters will be announced by TNT during the 6 p.m. hour (the network is later showing Warriors-Wizards and Timberwolves-Lakers in its weekly doubleheader).

3) The Pelicans (22-26) dropped the first game of a back-to-back Wednesday, losing at home to Detroit by a low-scoring tally of 98-94.



4) Watch this morning’s Pelicans Planner.



5) Due to the home/road back-to-back – one of just two such instances all season for New Orleans – the Alvin Gentry radio show will not air tonight. It will return next Thursday, Jan. 31.