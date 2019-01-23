Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 23, 2019

1) New Orleans (22-25) returns home from its longest road trip of the season, ending a two-week gap between contests at the Smoothie King Center with a 7 p.m. tip-off vs. Detroit (20-26). Tickets are available here.



2) In case you missed it, New Orleans rolled to a 105-85 road win in Memphis on Monday.



3) A father of three NBA players, Shawn Holiday spoke with TNT during Pelicans-Grizzlies about his family.



4) Watch this morning’s Pelicans Planner, hosted by dance team member Maggie.



5) On Western Conference Wednesday, New Orleans is currently No. 12 in the standings, three games behind the eighth-place Clippers (25-22), who lost at Dallas last night. The Clippers are playing at Miami tonight in a difficult back-to-back. The ninth-place Lakers (25-23) are idle, back in action Thursday when they host the Timberwolves (23-24), who are in 11th place. In between all of those teams sits No. 10 Sacramento at 24-24.