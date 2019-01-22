Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 22, 2019

1) The New Orleans Pelicans (22-25) defeated the Memphis Grizzlies (19-28) Monday afternoon, 105-85. The Pelicans return from their five-game road-trip 2-3 with victories over the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies.

2) Watch highlights from the Pelicans win here or read the postgame wrap from Jim Eichenhofer.



3) The Pelicans will have on off day today but will return to play tomorrow night in the Smoothie King Center to take on the Detroit Pistons (20-26). Fans can purchase Guys Night Out tickets or single game tickets.

4) Wednesday's game will be the first game of a back-to-back for New Orleans. The team will travel to Oklahoma City following Wednesday's home game to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

5) In case you missed it, listen to Monday's edition of the Black and Blue Report as Daniel Sallerson hosts Jim Eichenhofer.