Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 21, 2022

1) New Orleans ends their east coast series with a 102-91 win against the New York Knicks. Rookie guard and Brooklyn native, Jose Alvarado, played his best game with 13 points, four assists and four steals.

2) Head coach Willie Green spoke to the media after the game along with guards Josh Hart and Jose Alvarado. See what they had to say during last night's postgame press conference.



3) NOLA.com Sports Columnist Rod Walker joined Daniel Sallerson on Thursday's Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek to reflect on the passing of Lusia Harris and share his thoughts on the Pelicans.

4) Monday, January 24 will be Star Wars Night here at the Smoothie King Center when the Pelicans host the Indiana Pacers. Be sure to check out our happy hour packages along with other special offers.



5) See actions shots from the Pelicans win against the Knicks yesterday at Madison Square Garden.