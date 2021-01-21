Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 21, 2021

1) It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for another episode of “Pelicans Weekly” on ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM. This week’s featured guest is guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The show begins at 6 p.m. Central.

2) Pregame coverage of Pelicans-Jazz begins at 8:30 on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM. Tip-off is at 9. The Western Conference matchup is also being televised nationally by TNT.

3) Wednesday’s injury report did not include any Pelicans players. The Jazz are also in good shape health-wise at this early stage of 2020-21.

4) ESPN.com writer Zach Lowe joined the Pelicans Podcast yesterday to discuss his recent Brandon Ingram article and the Pelicans.

5) Read the latest edition of “24 Seconds,” presented by Ibotta, this time featuring Pelicans guard JJ Redick.