Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 21, 2019

1) Today the NBA holds its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, with an 11-game slate, including five games on national TV. New Orleans (21-25) will play in one of those, visiting Memphis (19-27) at 4:30 p.m. Central on TNT. The network has a tripleheader that later continues with Houston-Philadelphia and Golden State-Lakers.

2) Anthony Davis is expected to miss 1-2 weeks due to a left index finger sprain.



3) The Pelicans practiced Sunday, preparing to play this next stretch without their five-time All-Star.

4) Week 15 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans includes four games, alternating road and home games, the first two against opponents with losing records. After facing the Grizzlies today, the Pelicans will host Detroit (20-25) on Wednesday, prior to a Thursday road game in Oklahoma City (27-18). That’s followed by a Saturday home game vs. San Antonio (27-21). The Thunder and Spurs are third and sixth in the Western Conference, respectively.

5) New Orleans dropped to 1-3 on its five-game road trip Friday, falling in Portland.