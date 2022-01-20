Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 20, 2022

1) New Orleans (16-28) wraps up a three-game road trip at New York (22-23) at 6:30 p.m. Central. The Pelicans moved within two games of 10th place in the Western Conference on Wednesday, by virtue of a loss by Portland (18-26) in Miami.

2) Read Wednesday’s injury report ahead of Pelicans-Knicks.



3) Now based in New York City, ESPN.com writer Nick Friedell joined Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast to discuss the NBA, the Pelicans and the Knicks.

4) Josh Hart, who had his college jersey retired Wednesday by Villanova, joined the “Pelicans Weekly” radio show, along with head coach Willie Green.



5) Read the latest “24 Seconds” Q&A with Pelicans rookie Jose Alvarado.